Newcastle agree shock deal with Serie A giants Lazio over full-back

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Serie A giants Lazio over a loan move for a defender, according to one journalist.

Back in the summer, it was claimed by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that Romelu Lukaku has spoken to United about signing his brother Jordan from Lazio instead of spending €60m on Alex Sandro.

The full-back is reportedly looking to leave the Italian capital after a fall-out with his boss Simone Inzaghi, and he was also linked with a move to West Ham in the summer.

Now though, respected transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Rafa Benitez has swooped and successfully secured the younger Lukaku brother.

It is claimed that the deal will be a loan until the end of the season, with the Magpies having an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

His contract was to expire until 2019 but the Rome-based club triggered an extra year on his deal, meaning that Lazio were able to recoup a fee for his and not allow the player to walk away for free in June.