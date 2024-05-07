Newcastle agree summer transfer coup to leave Liverpool, Tottenham floundering

Lloyd Kelly looks to be on his way to Newcastle

Newcastle United have reportedly beaten the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to the capture of a highly-rated Premier League centre-back.

Eddie Howe has made bolstering his defensive ranks one of his top priorities this summer after seeing his side decimated by injury earlier in the campaign.

The run of injury issues came at the worst possible time as the Magpies were trying to get through an incredibly tough Champions League group, one which ended up including current semi-finalists PSG and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Italian giants Milan.

Those struggles now look a thing of the past as Eddie Howe’s men look to end the current campaign in the best possible fashion, having won five of their last seven games with only one defeat during that spell.

And the club are looking to continue that positivity into the summer window by snapping up Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato states that Kelly has agreed a deal to move to Tyneside when his Cherries deal draws to a close.

The 25-year-old has been a major target for Tottenham for some time and has, more latterly, also been linked with Liverpool.

Newcastle win Lloyd Kelly race

However, it looks like Newcastle have leapt to the front of the queue and sealed Kelly’s signature ahead of their rivals.

Potentially landing the Bournemouth man on a free transfer business is a tremendous piece of business from the Magpies, given Kelly’s ability to play centrally or at left-back if required.

It also means funds will be free to spend on other targets, as long as the club keep within the new Premier League regulations for spending.

Kelly played in both Bournemouth’s games against Newcastle this season, which finished in a loss on the road for Howe’s men and a 2-2 draw at St James’ Park.

The Toon are back in action on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League, pushing for a Europa League spot in the process.