Newcastle aim for summer signing of £12.8m midfielder as Howe gears up for West Ham, Fulham battle

Newcastle United have been revealed as long-term admirers of Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach and could battle Fulham and West Ham for his signature in the summer.

This is according to SportBild, which claims Stach is keen on a move to the Premier League and could get his wish via one of three routes at the end of the season.

Hoffenheim have set an asking price of €15m (£12.8m) for the twice-capped Germany international, whom they only signed in the summer just gone from Mainz.

Stach could be on the move for the second consecutive summer if Hoffenheim miss out on European qualification – and they are currently six points away from the necessary positions in the Bundesliga table.

Therefore, if he is available in the summer, Newcastle could revive their interest. After all, they risk losing former Hoffenheim man Joelinton later this year, due to his contract being up in 2025.

Newcastle might have to sell Joelinton if he does not agree to a renewal, while they might also be bracing themselves for interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

Should a vacancy open up in their midfield, Stach could fill it. However, he could have other options on the table.

For example, West Ham have taken Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City, but a permanent deal is up for question.

Across London at Fulham, Joao Palhinha will probably attract interest from other clubs again after missing out on a move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Whether or not the possibility for Palhinha to go to Germany remains on the table is unclear at this stage, but a replacement could arrive from the Bundesliga.

Stach has spent his entire career playing for German clubs, impressively working his way up their pyramid after starting out with then-fifth-tier side VfL Osnabruck II before progressing into the fourth tier with SSV Jedeloh and VfL Wolfsburg II, then the second tier with Greuther Furth and finally the top flight with Mainz in 2021.

A year later, he earned his senior international debut for Germany, having already played for them at under-21 level and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Full list of midfielders Newcastle rate revealed

Stach has played 17 times for Hoffenheim so far, mainly as a defensive midfielder.

Newcastle were hoping to reinforce that region in January due to summer signing Sandro Tonali being banned, but no obvious deal jumped out.

In the summer, although Tonali will be eligible again, Newcastle could revisit their plans to invest in their engine room.

Stach could be one potential target, but they have been looking at other players too.

For example, a roundup from The Athletic has highlighted which midfielders have been on their radar.

They are said to have scouted Everton’s Amadou Onana, Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Atalanta’s Ederson for the January window.

In addition, they have long since been keeping an eye on Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

Closer to home, some more players they admire are Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, while they even though about Phillips too before ruling themselves out for financial reasons and seeing West Ham win the race.

