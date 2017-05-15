Newcastle aiming to tie up £6.2m Chelsea deal – report

Newcastle are hoping to make Christian Atsu’s season-long loan from Chelsea a permanent deal, according to reports.

The 25-year-old winger has an option in his contract that allows Newcastle to sign him for £6.2million and Sky Sports claim Rafa Benitez is in the process of exercising that right.

The two clubs are believed to be in talks, with Newcastle hoping to agree personal terms with the Ghana man.

Atsu, who has also been on loan at Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth, scored five times in 35 appearances as Newcastle sealed their return to the Premier League by winning the title.

When asked about Atsu’s future last month, Benitez said: “The future of a player doesn’t change with one action or goal.

“We know that he’s a good player. We have to decide. I’m really pleased with him. We have to see where we are in terms of the squad and all these things.”

Last week Atsu said he had not held talks over his future and was expecting to return to Stamford Bridge, where he is under contract until June 2018.

“(There have been) no conversations. I have not heard from Newcastle,” he said.

“What I will say, though, is that I owe them thanks. They have given me an opportunity – it is a big club.

“Whatever happens in the future I thank the fans, Rafa and everyone at the club.

“I cannot say what will happen with me. I cannot predict football. I will go back to Chelsea first then we see.”