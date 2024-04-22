Newcastle and West Ham tipped to sign sublime Serie A midfielder if former Chelsea manager joins

Newcastle and West Ham are both reportedly interested in Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, but a move could be tied to the future of manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Premier League duo have both been linked with the former Chelsea boss as the club’s hierarchies consider parting ways with Eddie Howe and David Moyes respectively.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Sarri is a huge admirer of Ricci and could bring him to Newcastle or West Ham if he joins either club this summer.

Sarri resigned as Lazio manager last month after the club were knocked out of the Europa Conference League but is already eyeing his next job.

A return to the Premier League reportedly ‘appeals’ to the 65-year-old coach and Newcastle and West Ham have both been linked with him.

It is worth noting that West Ham’s top target to replace Moyes is Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, however.

Beating Liverpool to Amorim’s signature will be no easy task for the Hammers, though, despite opening talks with his entourage as revealed by David Ornstein.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal all converge on Real Madrid star who’s brutally rejected Newcastle

Maurizio Sarri has a ‘passion’ for Ricci

Ricci, 22, is considered to be one of the best young midfielders in Serie A and looks destined to play at the very highest level one day.

He generally plays as a defensive midfielder and does a fine job of protecting Torino’s back line but has also contributed in attack, scoring one goal and making four assists so far.

Sarri reportedly has a ‘passion for Ricci’ and will try and sign him for whichever club he ends up at next.

Il Messaggero note that Newcastle and West Ham have ‘both been credited with an interest’ in the manager, while he ‘rejected Nottingham Forest’ before they brought in Nuno Espirito Santo.

A deal for Ricci will not be cheap as he is under contract with Torino until 2026 and they see him as a vital player for their long-term future.

Sarri will reportedly ask for a minimum of €50m (£43.2m) spending money at whatever club he joins next, so perhaps that is something he has already factored in.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle look to bring in Sarri if they do part ways with Howe. As for West Ham, David Moyes’ departure now looks inevitable but as mentioned, their full focus for now is to try and bring in Amorim.

EXCLUSIVE: Next West Ham manager: Man Utd target eyed by Hammers as David Moyes departure accelerates