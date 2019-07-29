Newcastle announce double deal as Scott and Turner sign up

Newcastle have added another two names to their squad with the capture of former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott and ex-Bolton goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Scott, 21, made his sole first-team appearance for Chelsea in the FA Cup against Hull in February 2018.

He spent last season on loan at Dutch second-tier side Telstar, scoring twice in 14 league appearances.

Turner, 20, had spells on loan from Bolton at Stalybridge and Darlington last term, and was also named on the bench for the Trotters’ last match of the season.

