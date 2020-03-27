Newcastle are charging fans for season tickets despite cancellations

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has come under fire after charging fans for their next season ticket, even though the Premier League games will not go ahead until April 30th at the earliest.

Outraged Newcastle fans have been charged £620 for their season tickets. Payments were taken on March 25th for the 2020/21 season. The Newcastle United Supporters Trust has spoken up on behalf of those affected, calling on the club to suspend ticket payments.

“There is no prospect of professional football recommencing any time soon given the current global health crisis, let alone the prospect of understanding the implications on timing on fixtures for next season.”

Sports cancellations have left bookmakers, like Newcastle’s shirt sponsor fun88, in trouble.

Newcastle’s Head Coach Steve Bruce has urged for some matches to go ahead in what he calls a “Festival of Football”. For one month, he is proposing that Premier League matches take place every day to complete the 2019/20 season. By making teams play two or three games per week, Bruce says that finishing the season is possible.

The Trust described Newcastle United’s actions as “incredibly disturbing”, as many fans face difficult times ahead with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trust also highlighted concerns for fans that pay monthly for tickets. It has been found that some who normally pay per month have had the full payment taken from them.

“We are disappointed that Newcastle United is unwilling to offer a meaningful support system to fans through this difficult time. Many supporters can afford to continue to pay, but we still feel more MUST be done for supporters who will suffer most due to the knock on effects of coronavirus global pandemic.”

While Newcastle United has declined to comment on the situation, NUST has emphasized that there is still time for the club to act with empathy. “Newcastle United can still act now and provide much needed support and relief for their fans that are in financial difficulty due to this global emergency.”

Mike Ashley has also landed himself in hot water this week after vowing to keep his Sports Direct stores open, contrary to government advice. The owner of Newcastle United argued that the chain provides an “essential service”, selling sports equipment that people can use while isolating at home.

Ashley has now had to backtrack on his comments, after being met with widespread criticism. Keeping Sports Direct stores open would have placed staff at risk of catching and further spreading COVID-19. Ashley has since apologized, saying that he would “learn from his mistakes”.

However, Ashley has been far from apologetic for accepting season ticket holders’ payments while matches are cancelled. In a series of mocking posts on Twitter, Ashley placed the blame solely on fans and said he was “pleased to know you put me ahead of your own family”.

Football Says Thanks to NHS

Newcastle United, which is currently positioned in 13th place in the Premier League, could take a leaf out of Brighton and Hove Albion’s book. The Seagulls have offered season ticket holders the option of a three month ”payment holiday” during the coronavirus crisis.

Brighton and Hove Albion has also launched a campaign to thank NHS workers. It has called on football clubs to offer up 100,000 free tickets for those working on the frontline fighting the spread of the virus.

AFC Bournemouth was quick to take up the challenge. “We fully appreciate football is the last thing on anyone’s minds at this moment, but we feel this is a small way in which we can show our gratitude for those NHS staff on the frontline, fighting the battle on all of our behalf – and give them something to look forward to.”

Bournemouth’s chairman, Jeff Mostyn, explained that the idea is feasible provided clubs pitch in. If all 92 clubs donated in the region of 1,000 tickets, as well as the FA and Scottish and Irish clubs, the target could soon be met.

Newcastle United have pledged towards some gestures of goodwill during the coronavirus pandemic. Former Newcastle captain and club ambassador, Bob Moncur, has led a staff initiative in phoning elderly and vulnerable fans.

Moncur and others working for the club will ring around 1,900 season ticket holders aged 70 and over, as well as other vulnerable groups. The conversations aim to combat loneliness, which is an issue for all who must self-isolate.

The phone calls are a continuation of the important work done by the club’s Memory Café, where lonely and isolated people can meet up. “The Memory Café has enabled us all to reminisce over our stories and I’m pleased it will continue over the phone. Anything we can do to help is important.”