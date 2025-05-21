Martin Baturina is attracting strong interest from the Premier League amid a good season in Croatian football for Dinamo Zagreb, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle are the first clubs to ask for information on the Croatian midfielder. His name is starting to move quickly on the English market, especially because of his fair price tag – around €25m (£21.1m) – considered good value for his potential.

Baturina is seen as ready for the next step in his career. After several strong seasons at Dinamo Zagreb, the 22-year-old is prepared to join a top league in Europe. More clubs are expected to enter the race for him soon.

In Italy, Inter Milan have been following him for at least two years. The Nerazzurri consider him an interesting option for their midfield of the future.

Fiorentina also had concrete interest last summer and could return again, depending on their plans for the upcoming transfer window.

With more clubs likely to join the race in the coming weeks, Baturina is definitely one to watch this summer. His quality, age, and price make him one of the most interesting midfield options on the market.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Baturina rousing big clubs

TEAMtalk revealed in November 2024 that Manchester United were keen on Baturina, and were considering making an offer for him in order to fend off Barcelona’s advances.

But at the time, his club expected him to stay until the summer, which has indeed happened.

Now, the race is opening up for his transfer this summer, and there could be a big battle on.

Newcastle round-up: Magpies want Gabri Veiga

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Newcastle are one of the clubs who want to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. He headed to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli in 2023, but has no interest in signing a new deal, and is ready to head back to Europe.

However, it’s also been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Porto are advancing on Veiga.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has refused to make any “guarantees” about the future of star striker Alexander Isak.

Arsenal are keen on him, as they are team-mate Anthony Gordon, who they’ve been told they can land if they offer £80million.