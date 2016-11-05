Newcastle & Aston Villa among clubs monitoring Dundalk winger

Newcastle and Aston Villa are among a host of clubs interested in Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan, according to reports.

Horgan has caught the eye with his performances for the League of Ireland outfit, helping Dundalk to the Europa League and earning his first call-up to Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland squad.

And according to the Irish Independent, Newcastle and Villa will scout the 24-year-old in the FAI Cup final, when Dundalk face Cork.

Ipswich, Reading and Preston are also understood to be interested in Horgan, who is on the radar of three clubs in the MLS.

Dundalk will complete a League-Cup double with victory over Cork.