Newcastle, Aston Villa tipped to rival Man Utd for sublime £30m defender as transfer race heats up

Newcastle are reportedly considering a summer move for Wolves defender Max Kilman, who is also a target for Manchester United.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in reinforcements in the upcoming window after injuries to key players have exposed the Magpies’ lack of cover in the centre-back position.

Sven Botman has been sidelined with an injury for much of this season and Jamal Lascelles is facing an extended period off the pitch after picking up a serious knee injury.

Newcastle have been scouring the market for a new centre-back with experience in the Premier League and according to HITC, Kilman has emerged as an option for them.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a good season for Wolves, making 31 league appearances for the Midlands side so far, helping them to keep four clean sheets in the process.

He makes an average of 1.3 tackles and 1 interception per game and is also more than capable with the ball at his feet, with a pass success rate of 85.3%.

Newcastle, Aston Villa interested in Man Utd target

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd are also interested in signing Kilman so they could compete with Newcastle for his signature.

HITC claim that Aston Villa are also keeping close tabs on the centre-back’s situation ahead of the summer window.

However, with Kilman under contract until 2028, Wolves certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap. He has worn the captain’s armband since Ruben Neves’ departure and remains a vital player in Gary O’Neil’s side.

The report states that Wolves side will demand a minimum of £30m for the defender but will likely look to receive more given the level of interest in his signature.

Newcastle first registered an interest in Kilman last summer. Italian giants Napoli have also seen a bid of £30m rejected for him at the same time.

“He’s always available,” O’Neil said in a recent interview about Kilman.

“He happily plays on the right even though he probably would be more comfortable on the left [of the three centre-backs]. He puts himself out there all the time.

“He’s developed a lot as captain and as a footballer, even in the short time I’ve been here, and I’m really pleased with where he is.

“We can still make some improvements in him defensively and on the ball, but he’s in a great place and his trajectory is going in the right way.

“When I came in I felt he could do with being a bit sharper fitness-wise but I can’t remember the last time I looked at him and felt that.”

It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle, Aston Villa or Man Utd are able to lure Kilman away from Molineux this summer.

