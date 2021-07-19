Newcastle battling Prem newcomers to hijack Ligue 1 transfer at ‘standstill’

Newcastle United or Brentford could try to hijack the deal for Rennes to sign their ideal replacement for Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports in France.

Rennes are bracing themselves for the departure of Camavinga, who is one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The midfielder is linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while Manchester United may wait a year to make their own move. But his current club already know who they want if he goes.

The French side have confirmed they have been in talks to sign Jens Cajuste from FC Midtjylland. The Swedish midfielder would be another long-term prospect who could continue his development by moving to Ligue 1.

However, according to Le Parisien, Rennes have seen their second bid rejected. In addition, RMC Sport claim that the transfer is “at a standstill”. Rennes must sell before they can buy, whether the player to make way is Camavinga or someone cheaper.

Amid that delay, Newcastle and Brentford “want to move forward” in the race to sign Cajuste.

Newcastle enjoyed having Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal for the second half of last season. The English youth international was instrumental as they climbed away from the relegation zone and up to mid-table by the end of the campaign.

They would like to take him again, but Steve Bruce says any decision will rest with Arsenal. Therefore, they may have to consider alternative midfield reinforcements.

July 19 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal in for Barcelona full-back, Juventus chase Brazilian Premier League winner and Chelsea flirting with Bayern swap deal Arsenal readying bid for Barcelona full-back, Juventus list Manchester City forward as top target and Chelsea want Bayern Munich swap deal, all in today's transfer chatter.

Cajuste could be an option, although he plays in a slightly more defensive role than Willock. There have also been rumours that Isaac Hayden could leave, so Cajuste may help plug that gap too.

Brentford, meanwhile, are preparing for their first season in the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. They are yet to make a high-profile signing, instead focusing on players for the future.

Cajuste could fit within their recruitment strategy while also potentially having an immediate impact. He is only 21 years old but already has top-flight experience in two countries, as well as five caps for the senior Sweden team.

If either Newcastle or Brentford want him, they could have a small window of opportunity now.

Newcastle in battle for Gallagher

Another midfielder that Newcastle are looking at is Conor Gallagher, who was on loan at West Brom from Chelsea last season.

Gallagher fared reasonably well despite West Brom suffering relegation and he looks set to be a top-flight player again next season.

Chelsea still have him under a long-term contract, but could loan him out again. According to The Sun, Newcastle would be one of the teams interested…

READ MORE: Chelsea take firm stance over midfielder as Prem duo jostle for position