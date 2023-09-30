A return to Newcastle United is among the options that could be available to Ivan Toney as his next step after Brentford, according to a report.

Toney is being linked with clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window, during which he will become eligible to play again after his FA ban for breaching betting regulations.

Thanks to the form he showed over the past couple of Premier League seasons, coupled with the fact there will only be 18 months remaining on his deal with Brentford at the time, a number of suitors are queuing up in case he becomes someone to invest in at the next opportunity.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea could keep him in London with a new club, since each are aiming to strengthen their attacks. However, an update from i claims Newcastle are also ‘firm admirers’ of the 27-year-old.

Toney was previously on the books at Newcastle between 2015 and 2018, but only got to play four times for them, including just twice in the Premier League, and spent time on loan at four different clubs.

However, Toney could earn a second chance at St. James’ Park after being identified as a potential future target up front. Currently, the main centre-forwards available to Eddie Howe are Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

The latter has recently renewed his contract, but also been linked with a move away to somewhere like Saudi Arabia. Therefore, a vacancy might open up in the Newcastle attack at some stage.

That said, the needs of Arsenal and Chelsea for a high-pedigree no.9 might be greater. Gabriel Jesus hasn’t always been available for the former, while Nicolas Jackson is a work in progress for the latter.

Brentford believe they’re safe with Toney situation

Regardless of the growing interest in Toney, i indicates Brentford are relaxed about the situation. They do not feel under pressure to sell, which has persuaded them to set an asking price in the region of £80m – or potentially higher.

Even though his contract will run out in 2025, Brentford believe they have things under control and are simply focusing on preparing him for his return to action.

Nor did they receive any enquiries about the England international during the summer transfer window, the report confirms. In 2024, they may have to brace themselves for interest in their talisman, but it will take a serious effort by another club to prise him away.

Toney has scored a total of 68 goals from 124 appearances for Brentford.

