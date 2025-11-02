Eddie Howe is imploring Newcastle United to tie Sven Botman down to a bumper new deal at St James’ Park amid growing reports of another painful Liverpool raid on Tyneside, though sources have revealed the four other stars who are taking priority for new sporting director Ross Wilson.

The Magpies endured a painful summer as they battled, ultimately in vain, to retain the services of talismanic striker Alexander Isak. And while the Swede went on to complete a record-shattering £125m move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, the success enjoyed by his successor up front, Nick Woltemade, has soon allowed the Newcastle faithful to forget all about their former hero.

Nonetheless, and despite their mammoth £440m (€505m, $600m) summer spree, the reigning Premier League champions still look in need of reinforcements and their 2026 focus is very much expected to switch to central defensive targets, with Virgil van Dijk turning 35 at the season’s end and with contract question marks still engulfing Ibrahima Konate.

While Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi remains the top target for the Reds, sporting director Richard Hughes has wisely drawn up a seven-strong list of alternatives in the now increasingly likely event he misses out on the England regular.

To that end, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs revealed last month that Newcastle star Botman is one of those under consideration.

The former Lille star is contracted to St James’ Park until summer 2027 and, as one of Newcastle’s most trusted players, tying the Dutchman to a new deal has become a major focus for the Magpies.

Per Chronicle Live, the Magpies are ready to offer the Netherlands international a hefty pay hike on his current £90,000 a week package – and it’s not out the question than any deal will see his salary matched by the club’s top earners, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon – all of whom take home £150,000 a week.

And while sources in the Netherlands insist ‘nothing is happening’ with regards a new deal just yet, Howe wants talks to open as soon as possible in an effort to tie down a player they claim is seen as a ‘cool customer’ by Reds boss Arne Slot and amid suggestions he also remains a long-term target for Chelsea.

Despite that, we understand Botman is not top of new sporting director Wilson’s to-do list when it comes to handing out new and improved deals at St James’ Park…

IN-DEPTH ⚫⚪ Five key tasks for Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson: New contracts, midfield signing…

Newcastle to prioritise four other stars before Liverpool target Botman

Per the Chronicle, Wilson’s immediate focus will be to tie down Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar (both June 2026) to extensions in the first instance.

Speaking to the paper, Howe has provided an update on those talks.

“Those discussions are ongoing all the time now. Now we have Ross here, which is a great thing for me,” Howe stated.

“It allows me not to engage in those conversations too often because Ross will be speaking to the board and the appropriate people throughout the season. I’ll be speaking to Ross on a daily basis.

“Decisions on futures are for a later date. We are now in the thick of the season, and it is game after game.

“The players’ minds have been very good and they have been very focused on trying to deliver their best performances, and if they continue to play as well as they are, their futures will take care of themselves.”

Wilson is also understood to be working to secure Tino Livramento to improved terms in a bid to ward off suitors Manchester City, though the England full-back’s current deal runs to 2028.

It’s a similar story with Sandro Tonali (also 2028), with the Magpies keen to reinforce the Italian’s importance to the side with an improved contract.

Nonetheless, extending Botman’s terms will be seen as vital for Newcastle going forward. The 12-times capped Netherlands international has formed a brilliant central defensive alliance alongside Malick Thiaw, with the pair proving one of the most reliable partnerships in the Premier League so far this season.

The Magpies will surely know they cannot risk letting the 25-year-old reach next summer without having agreed an extension to those terms, especially amid Howe’s insistence that a new deal is prioritised.

And a failure to do just that will only increase nerves around Tyneside that a raid on them from Liverpool for a second successive summer could be on the cards once again…

Guehi transfer takes shock twist; Slot sack warning;

On the subject of Guehi, Liverpool look set to be cut adrift in the transfer race after strong reports in the Italian media claimed Inter Milan were ready to offer Crystal Palace what looks like a hugely appealing swap deal ahead of the January window, while further comments from Eagles chairman Steve Parish have spelt more bad news for the Reds.

Whether Slot is around next summer to oversee Liverpool’s transfer business remains subject to some conjecture amid their recent struggles for results.

On that note, the Dutchman has been warned he risks talking himself into the sack amid the club’s ongoing poor run of form – with the Reds manager using his latest press conference to name SIX reasons why his side are struggling.

As for Newcastle’s former No.14, Isak, his early struggles in a Liverpool shirt have certainly caused much merriment among supporters of the North-East club.

Now it has been claimed that the £125m man may need to undergo surgery to fully overcome a persistent groin injury…

Who has been Newcastle’s best signing from Ligue 1 in the past 10 years?