Newcastle boss Benitez challenges penalty decision in Palace draw

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez questioned the decision to award a spot-kick as his side drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

Ciaran Clark was penalised for pulling Christian Benteke’s shirt in the second half as the visitors surrendered a winning position.

Mohamed Diame gave the Magpies the lead midway through the first half but, after Luka Milivojevic levelled from the spot in the 55th minute, the visitors were forced to scrap as their goal came under siege from a resilient Palace.

“We conceded a soft penalty because he was pushing my player and my player was pulling,” Benitez said after the game.

“We cannot do it (shirt pulling) but I can see a lot of penalties not given.”

“We then changed everything because obviously they had more confidence and they were pushing, we knew that they have very good players up front. We needed to be strong in defence and it was difficult.”