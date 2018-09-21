Newcastle boss Benitez fires warning shots to Crystal Palace star

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is confident referee Andre Marriner will not be influenced by Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha’s pleas for protection.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Selhurst Park, Benitez said: “I’m surprised because normally the FA deal with these comments, but I have a lot of confidence in Andre Marriner.

“He has experience – even if his record with our players is not the best in terms of red cards.

“But I am quite confident. He is a very good referee with experience and he will deal with the situation in a normal way.”

Benitez insisted the Magpies would not change their plans to deal with Zaha in the wake of his comments.

He said: “Not really. He’s a good player, no doubt about that, but I think the FA has to deal with these comments and I’m sure that Andre Marriner will not have this in the back of his head.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Roger Federer ready for ‘great fun’ ahead of dream partnership with Novak Djokovic (Tennis365)

Johnny Nic on rugby: the Will Spencer debate (Planet Rugby)