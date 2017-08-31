Newcastle boss Benitez ready to walk after lack of transfer activity

Rafael Benitez is ready to leave Newcastle United “when it is right to do so” after being left fuming by the club’s summer activity.

Journalist John Richardson tweeted on Thursday night suggesting that the Spaniard is ready to quit his role as Toon boss due to being unhappy with the lack of transfer activity.

He said: “Can’t say you weren’t warned. Rafa disgusted at the lack of transfer action. He will leave when it’s right to do so on his terms.”

Benitez was reportedly desperate to bring in a full-back before the transfer window slammed shut, and missed out on two of his targets as Richardson revealed in a previous tweet.

“Rafa Benitez wanted Andrew Robertson or Kieran Gibbs after winning promotion. Now the club are scrambling for a loan deal for Matt Targett!”

Richardson has allegedly known Benitez for a few years, and claimed earlier in the month that the ex-Liverpool boss was at “breaking point” with the Newcastle board due to a lack of backing.

“Been saying all summer that Rafa Benitez has become increasingly frustrated at Newcastle United over the transfer policy. He is now at breaking point,” he stated.

“Ready to walk…unless he brings in the players he wants. Spoke to him at length after the recent Preston friendly.

“Rafa can’t believe Mitro is still there.”