Newcastle boss Benitez targets £12million unsettled Hull star

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will reportedly target Hull defender Harry Maguire in a £12million deal should the Magpies achieve promotion this season.

Maguire has been a bright spot in a tough season for the Tigers, but is understood to have grown unsettled due to an ongoing contract dispute.

That may open the door for him to quit the club this summer, even if Hull avoid relegation, and Newcastle, according to The Sun, have jumped to the head of the queue to sign him.

The Magpies have strengthend their grip on the Championship promotion race and now sit 11 points clear of third place as they bid to bounceback to the Premier League at the first attempt.