Christian Eriksen tipped for shock Prem return after Serie A struggles

Newcastle are reportedly interested in bringing Christian Eriksen to St. James’ Park this summer, if they hire Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss.

The Magpies are expected to spend big this summer, if their proposed Saudi takeover goes through, with Pochettino tipped to replace Steve Bruce immediately.

Just five months after joining Inter, Eriksen has already been linked with a move away from the Italian giants. According to Inter Live, Newcastle hope to reunite him with his former manager at Tottenham.

Pochettino and Eriksen worked together at Spurs for just under six years, with the Dane going on to become one of the Premier League’s top stars in that time.

But that form dropped over the final 18 months of his stay in north London and Spurs opted to cash in on Eriksen in January rather than lose him for nothing.

Despite scoring directly from a corner last weekend, Eriksen has admitted he has struggled in Italy given the current global circumstances. And Gazzetta Dello Sport calims that a move back to England could well be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce remains hopeful of tying midfielder Matty Longstaff to a new deal and says the club’s offer is “fantastic”.

The 20-year-old midfielder’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with Italian side Udinese having offered him Serie A football, but Bruce is hopeful of retaining the services of the home-grown talent.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United, he said: “There’s been a lot of talk about Matty Longstaff – we hope that we can resolve something.

“There’s still dialogue between the respective parties, so we hope.” Read more…

