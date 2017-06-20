Newcastle close in on double £18m signing – report

PORTO, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 15: Porto's forward Vincent Aboubakar celebrating scoring Porto«s goal during the match between FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes for the Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estadio do Dragao on August 15, 2015 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Newcastle are set to complete the double signing of Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar and Eibar defender Florian Lejeune, according to reports on Tuesday.

Aboubakar, 25, signed for Porto in 2014 but spent last season on loan at Besiktas, where his 12 league goals helped the club to the Turkish league title.

The striker has over 50 caps for Cameroon and was set for a move for French side Rennes before Rafael Benitez swooped and offered £9million for his services.

Lejeune, who has previously been at Manchester City, is reported to have caught the eye of Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, but looks set for a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle have triggered the £8.7m release clause in his contract and are willing to pay in one lump sum, meaning the deal should go through imminently, according to the Daily Star.

Rafael Benitez has already spent £6m on Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, and the club are also interested in bringing Tammy Abraham in on loan from Stamford Bridge.