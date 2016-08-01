Newcastle close on Diame as Sissoko exit talk gathers pace

Newcastle United are closing in on Hull’s Mohammed Diame as a potential replacement for wantaway midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

The Magpies are yet to sell £35million-rated French star Sissoko, but with a move seemingly imminent amid links to Juventus, PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, they are looking to boost their midfield options ahead of their first Championship game on Friday night away to Fulham.

With only a year remaining on Diame’s contract, it may be Hull’s last chance to cash in on the man that scored the goal that took the Tigers to the Premier League.

Diame is said to have a release clause of £4.5million in his contract which Newcastle have met, and with the club in crisis after the resignation of Steve Bruce he is said to be interested in a move to Tyneside.

The 29-year-old and his team-mates are still coming to terms with the shock departure of Bruce.

He said last week: “Everyone is really sad because the manager was an important person for us all.

“He looked after us like a father, to be honest, and to see him go is really sad.

“But we can’t do anything to change what has happened, it is done now and all we can do is think about getting prepared for the new season because it is going to be really tough.”

Diame has plenty of English top flight experience, having previously starred for Wigan and West Ham after leaving Rayo Vallecano in 2009.

However Newcastle, who appear likely to sell Check Tiote and Florain Thauvin this week, are ready to offer him a new career challenge.