Newcastle close in on second summer signing – report

Eibar defender Florian Lejeune is on the verge of becoming Newcastle United’s second summer signing, according to a report.

The 26-year-old is set to join the Toon in a next month after his £8.7m release clause was triggered.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who state that the Lejeune will join Chelsea’s Christian Atsu as Benitez looks to get his squad set for Premier League football.

The former Villarreal man was released by Manchester City last season, and Benitez has reportedly scouted La Liga before deciding to make a move.

The report goes on to state that the Newcastle boss is eyeing two new central defenders as he looks to re-shape the core of the Magpies.

Newcastle were apparently offered Eliaquim Mangala by Manchester City following the conclusion of the defender’s loan spell at Valencia.

However, the former Real Madrid manager has instead opted to go with Lejeune, a deal he will offset the cost of by selling Grant Hanley.