Newcastle complete signing of keeper Sels from Gent

Newcastle have beaten “many top clubs” to the signing of goalkeeper Matz Sels from Belgian side Gent.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at St. James’ Park.

Sels has been called up to the Belgium national team in October 2015 for Euro 2016 qualifiers having represented the Red Devils at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is delighted to win the race for Sels.

He told the club’s official website: “I am really pleased to welcome Matz to the club. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and many top clubs have been interested in signing him.

“Obviously we have injuries to Tim Krul and Rob Elliot which could be difficult for us in the first part of the season, so it was important to strengthen in this area to be sure we can make a strong start in the Championship.”

Sels added: “I’m very pleased – I’m very happy to be here. In Belgium, Newcastle is a really big club, and that’s why I chose Newcastle.

“As soon as Newcastle showed their interest in me, and I spoke to the coach, Rafa Benitez, it was an easy decision to make.”