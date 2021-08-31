Newcastle complete striker signing with star’s immediate plans revealed

Newcastle have announced the acquisition of a new striker and their immediate plans for the forward have been revealed.

Newcastle have completed the signing of teenage Mexican striker Santiago Munoz, the Premier League club have announced.

The United States-born 19-year-old Mexico Under-23 international has joined the Magpies from Santos Laguna on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Mexico under-23 international Santiago Munoz has joined the club’s Academy set-up on an initial 18-month loan deal.

“The 19-year-old, who was born in the United States, arrives from Mexican top-flight side Santos Laguna, where he made his debut last year and has scored three goals and claimed three assists in 13 league games.”

Munoz helped Mexico win the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, scoring five times – including the overall goal of the tournament – and was part of the squad which finished as runners-up at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

He was also involved as the under-23s won the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship earlier this year.

✨ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀… ✨ Newcastle United have completed the signing of 19-year old striker, Santiago Muñóz. Welcome, Santi! 🙌🇲🇽 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2021

The Evening Chronicle claimed Munoz will go straight into the club’s academy to work with academy chief Steve Harper.

They also confirmed that there is scope for Munoz’s deal to become permanent – should be impress while on loan.

Newcastle eyeing double Tottenham, Leicester raid

Meanwhile, Newcastle are in talks with both Tottenham and Leicester over bolstering the spine of their team, according to multiple sources.

Firstly, they are understood to be chasing long-time Leicester target, Hamza Choudhury. Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, tweeted Newcastle boss Steve Bruce ‘remains hopeful’ of competing a loan deal for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Dorsett claimed Newcastle have yet to decide whether they are ‘prepared’ to absorb most of the player’s wages. talkSPORT later reported Choudhury has also emerged as a target for Wolves. Bruno Lage’s side have seemingly failed in their late quest to sign Lille’s Renato Sanches.

Aside from Choudhury, 90min report Newcastle are also eyeing Tottenham centre-back, Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Via The Boot Room, it’s revealed Newcastle have opened ‘talks’ regarding the USA international.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract and a permanent exit would make sense in order to avoid losing him for free next summer. Indeed, Football London’s Tottenham correspondent, Alasdair Gold, tweeted Spurs are ‘attempting to sort out a permanent move.’

