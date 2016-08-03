Newcastle complete swoop for versatile Villan Clark

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Ciaran Clark from Championship promotion rivals Aston Villa.

The versatile 26-year-old, who is comfortable operating in defence and midfield, has penned a five-year-deal at St James’ Park, becoming Rafa Benitez’s eighth new recruit of a busy summer on Tyneside.

“Newcastle is a massive club so I’m really happy to be here,” said Clark, who made over 150 appearances for Villa after graduating from their academy.

“Importantly, it is a club that is moving in the right direction and pushing for the right things, so I’m really excited to now be a part of that.

“Things seem to have progressed really quickly over the last few days but I’m delighted to have got it all done and be a part of this squad.”

Benitez, who is preparing for his first full season in charge at Newcastle, added: “Ciaran is a very versatile player, as a left-footed centre-back he can also play left-back and also as a defensive midfielder.

“He has a lot of experience of English football and will add good balance and competition to our squad.

“I am sure he will progress with us here at Newcastle, we are very happy for him to join us.”