Newcastle confirm first departure of January, with defender to reunite with Rafa Benitez in LaLiga

Newcastle have confirmed the departure of defender Javier Manquillo, who has reunited with former manager Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo.

The 29-year-old spent six-and-a-half years at St James’ Park, helping the Tynesiders re-establish themselves as a Premier League side following their promotion in 2017.

Capable of playing as a left-back or right-back, Manquillo was a key player during Mike Ashley’s latter days as Magpies owner.

The Spaniard has found game time hard to come by since Eddie Howe’s arrival at Newcastle, however. He last played in a competitive fixture back in April 2022 in a 5-1 thrashing by Tottenham.

The Spaniard made 110 appearances in total for Newcastle, scoring one goal and making seven assists in the process.

Manquillo will now reunite with Benitez at Celta Vigo – the manager who signed him for Newcastle.

As was the case with the Magpies back then, Manquillo will be thrown straight into a relegation battle, with the Spanish club sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

READ MORE: Liverpool ace fires back at Newcastle legend over ’embarrassing’ mistake that divides opinion

The fee is undisclosed, but it is likely to be a free transfer. The deal does allow Newcastle to get the full-back off the wage books, though.

Benitez will hope that Manquillo can play a key role in Celta Vigo’s survival.

“We can confirm that defender Javier Manquillo has joined La Liga side Celta Vigo on a permanent basis,” Newcastle wrote in a statement on their website.

“The full-back returns to his native Spain following six-and-a-half years at St James’ Park, having arrived from Atlético Madrid in July 2017.”

“Manquillo made 110 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, with his solitary goal for the club coming away to Manchester United in 2021.”

“The 29-year-old will now link up with former boss Rafa Benítez, whose side currently sit 16th in the La Liga table.

“Newcastle United would like to thank Javier for his service and everybody at the club wishes him well for the future.”

DON’T MISS: Real reason Newcastle snubbed Kalvin Phillips signing emerges, as West Ham battle La Liga titans for midfielder