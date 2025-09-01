Brentford are remaining stubborn over Yoane Wissa’s price tag as Newcastle contemplate their final-day moves in the market, and with the attacker going public on his wish to leave the Gtech Stadium and having blasted the Bees for going back on their word to let him leave.

The Toon are on the lookout for a new forward as Alexander Isak prepares to complete a £130million switch to Liverpool.

Spurs are lurking in the background in case an opportunity crops up that leads them to reunite Wissa with his old boss, Thomas Frank.

Brentford remain convinced that Wissa is a £60million player, and even if they back down over his potential exit, we understand their price is not going to drop too far from that number.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told boss Frank earlier in the summer that they would look into Wissa’s situation – but they did not even value him at £50million.

If Brentford do show some wiggle room when it comes to negotiating a fee, it is expected that Newcastle would be ahead of Spurs to strike a deal anyway.

Bees manager Keith Andrews insisted after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Sunderland that he still expected Wissa to remain in south-west London come 7pm on Monday night, admitting he would be relieved when the window finally shuts.

Wissa hits out at broken Brentford promises

But in a last-gasp attempt to force through an exit, Wissa on Sunday posted an update on his Instagram account, accusing Brentford of failing to keep their promises to him.

Wissa wrote: “Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

“I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window, I feel compelled [to] make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

“I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step. I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.”

Wissa has also thanked Brentford fans for their “support and understanding”, but admits that he feels that staying beyond the end of the transfer window would “tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club”.

