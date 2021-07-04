Newcastle could have to blow budget to land star striker after long pursuit

Newcastle United remain interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti, but such a move could blow their budget, according to a report.

After steering the side away from the relegation and into midtable last season, Steve Bruce will be keen for a steadier 2021-22. Signing some new players would help, but the ongoing uncertainty over their takeover has cast doubt on how busy they will be in the transfer window. But that won’t stop them looking at some high-profile players.

One of the priorities for Newcastle will be to see if they can sign Joe Willock on a permanent basis. The midfielder impressed during a six-month loan spell from Arsenal last season; his goals helped lift them to where they ended up in the table.

Whether they take Willock back or not, they could also pursue a striker to guarantee more goals. Belotti is someone on their radar, according to the Chronicle.

Entering the final year of his contract at Torino, the Italy striker has been a consistent goalscorer in recent seasons. Now could be the time for him to make a move elsewhere, with bigger clubs in Serie A circling.

Transfer Chatter - Ben White transfer saga update, Kane departure up to Nuno and Manchester United and Real Madrid's forward battle Everton are ready to bid for Brighton defender Ben White, Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane without Nuno Espirito Santo's confirmation and Manchester Unitedwill battle Real Madrid for Everton forward, all in today's transfer chatter.

Belotti has also been linked with the Premier League, where Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham have all been mentioned as potential suitors.

But according to the Chronicle, Newcastle possess a long-term interest in Belotti as well. It is claimed that the club have been monitoring him for “a few years”, considering a move before the pandemic.

Newcastle given chance for Belotti?

Now, they may reflect and reignite their pursuit. The Chronicle claim Newcastle “will be offered” Belotti, because Torino would prefer to send him to the Premier League rather than another Serie A team.

However, the report warns that his £29m asking price would use up most of Bruce’s transfer budget.

Everton and Tottenham are also said to have watched him. But Newcastle could seek to benefit instead from his hard-working qualities up front.

Unfortunately, though, unless their takeover situation gets more clarity, they may miss out on a golden opportunity.

READ MORE: Newcastle to outbid rivals for bargain defender as Bruce dealt budget blow