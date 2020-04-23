Newcastle’s first signing of the new Saudi-based consortium looking to take over at the club may not be the world-class superstar that has been tipped – but more a leading young light to break through at PSG this season.

Reports claimed the new owners – poised to blow away the rest of the Premier League when it comes to their wealth – have ambitious plans to turn Newcastle back into one of the country’s best sides.

To do so, they have been linked with the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, but it seems that is not where their ambitions end with a flurry of big-name stars also mentioned as targets, including Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani.

And despite still being hopeful of recruiting some of the best in the business, it seems their first signing actually might be someone slightly more modest if reports in France are to be believed.

According to Le 10 Sport who claim in an exclusive, Newcastle are ‘monitoring with great attention’ teenage defender Tanguy Kouassi, who has this season made his mark in the first-team at PSG.

The 17-year-old has made six appearances in all competitions so far this season for Thomas Tuchel’s side; not a bad mark considering his tendr years and the array of talent at the German coach’s disposal.

However, having yet to sign his first professional deal, Newcastle are reported to have sounded out the player about the prospect of a move to St James’ Park and becoming their first signing of their brave new era.

According to the report, as relayed by the ever-brilliant Sport Witness, Newcastle are locked in what appears a three-way chase with RB Leipzig- now strangers to snapping up some of European football’s brightest young talents – and PSG themselves for Kouassi.

The Paris-born defender is seen as one of the brightest prospects in the French game and, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is seen to have all the capabilities needed to star in the Premier League.

And it’s claimed a lucrative package could see Kouassi persuaded to move to Newcastle, especially if they can convince him that his first-team prospects will be enhanced by a move to Tyneside.