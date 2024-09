Newcastle defender Jesus Gamez could be sidelined for six weeks after damaging his collarbone.

The 31-year-old may need an operation after falling awkwardly in the Magpies’ 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Blackburn on Saturday.Boss Rafael Benitez is waiting to discover the severity of the injury to the former Atletico Madrid right-back but admitted he could need surgery.

“We are waiting because maybe he will need an operation. The bone is a little bit high. It’s not serious but you have to do it (assess) just in case,” he told a press conference.

“If he has the operation it’s around six weeks, but you never know because each one is different but it will be more or less this time.”