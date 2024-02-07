Newcastle to destroy Everton move as Dan Ashworth makes ‘enquiry’ for German club’s best player

The likelihood of Everton signing Turkish sensation Can Uzun has taken a big hit, with Newcastle United reportedly making contact for his signing.

Uzun is an 18-year-old forward who mainly plays as a central attacking midfielder but can also operate as a striker or right winger if needed. Despite his tender age, Uzun is already a lethal performer at senior level.

He came through the Nuremberg academy before making his senior debut in May, and he has since emerged as a crucial player for the German side.

So far this season, Uzun has managed 13 goals and three assists in 20 appearances, which includes a brace during the Bundesliga 2 draw with VfL Osnabruck on Saturday.

According to WhoScored, the teenager has been Nuremberg’s best player this campaign, picking up an average rating of 7.11.

Unsurprisingly, Uzun’s great performances have led to rumours he might soon leave Nuremberg for biggest and better things.

On October 10, Everton became the first Premier League club to be linked with him. But the Toffees will now have to fend off Newcastle.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the Magpies have ‘entered the race’ for Uzun.

Newcastle make ‘enquiry’ for Everton target

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has even made an ‘enquiry’ to discuss the parameters for a possible deal. Although, he is not alone in doing this as Italian giants Inter Milan have also been in touch with Nuremberg officials.

Plettenberg adds that major Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are involved in the transfer chase too, while fellow German source Bild claim Fulham are keeping tabs on the situation.

It has previously been claimed that Uzun has a release clause in his Nuremberg contract, which expires in June 2027. Plettenberg, though, has shut those suggestions down, revealing that Nuremberg can demand as much as they want when letting him leave.

transfermarkt value the wonderkid at €8million (£6.8m), but Nuremberg are expected to set his price tag at more than €10m (£8.5m). This is understandable as he is one of the most exciting players to emerge from their academy in recent years.

While Uzun is being pursued by some of the biggest clubs in Germany, Newcastle should be able to win the race for him this summer. After a quiet January window, Eddie Howe should have some big money to spend in the summer.

Landing Uzun would continue Newcastle’s strategy of signing some of the best young players in Europe and beyond. They have already brought in exciting players such as Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Alfie Harrison and Yankuba Minteh.

