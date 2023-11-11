Newcastle to destroy Tottenham plans by signing Serie A star ‘at all costs’, with Howe ‘obsessed’ about player

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is ‘obsessed’ about capturing Federico Chiesa from Juventus and the Magpies are gunning to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his services, according to a report.

Chiesa was hot property in the summer of 2021 as he had enjoyed a fantastic campaign for both club and country. After notching 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 matches for Juve, the left winger went on to score two goals as Italy won the Euros for the first time since 1968.

Chiesa ended up staying in Turin that summer. But the next season he was badly affected by injuries, with his campaign being ended early by an ACL tear.

The pacy attacker returned to action last season but struggled to hold down a starting spot. This saw him manage just four goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

But Chiesa is now showing some of the form which made him such a coveted player two years ago. He started the 2023/24 campaign in devastating fashion, finding the back of the net four times in his first five Serie A outings.

That impressive form has led to renewed interest in his signature. On Thursday, it was claimed that Newcastle are planning to submit an offer worth £52million to try and sign him.

But on Friday, Tottenham joined Newcastle in pursuing the 26-year-old. It seems Ange Postecoglou is identifying wingers who could potentially replace Richarlison on the left flank, with Chiesa high up on his list.

Italian source Tutto Juve have now provided an update on Chiesa’s situation. They suggest it is more likely he will head to St James’ Park than the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Howe ‘obsessed’ about landing him.

Newcastle want to sign Federico Chiesa ‘at all costs’

Newcastle officials are aware of Howe’s desire to work with the Italy star and are therefore ready to sign him ‘at all costs’. It looks like Newcastle will come back a vastly improved offer, should Juve reject their opening £52m gambit in January.

The report names Arsenal and Chelsea as also being potential destinations for Chiesa. Although, those two clubs are currently taking more of a back seat in the pursuit.

Newcastle could capitalise on uncertainty surrounding the player’s future with Juve. He is currently ‘evaluating’ whether to stay with the Italian giants or push for a new challenge. After all, he has never played outside of his native Italy, so a switch to the Premier League could prove enticing.

As Chiesa’s current contract expires in June 2025, Juve are ready to begin discussions over a renewal, which would potentially keep Newcastle at bay. But if Chiesa signals his desire to move on and refuses a new deal, then the Bianconeri would have to sell for a reduced price.

Thanks to the serious backing from Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Howe already has strong options out wide. Indeed, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy are all in his squad.

However, Barnes has been out since September with a foot problem, while Murphy once again dislocated his shoulder against Arsenal last Saturday. As such, Howe may be convinced to dip back into the market and add an extra player to cover the winger positions, with Chiesa a prime option thanks to his great experience at the top level.

