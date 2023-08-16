Newcastle discover exact bid needed for impressive Chelsea raid, with rival Prem move scuppered

Newcastle United have found out it will take an offer worth £30million to sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea, according to a report – with the Magpies pushing to sign him before a Premier League rival.

Hall is a product of the famed Chelsea academy, which has also helped to develop well-known stars such as Reece James, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Andreas Christensen and Tammy Abraham. Hall, who can operate as a left-back or central midfielder, made his Chelsea debut during an FA Cup game against Chesterfield in January 2022.

It was the 2022-23 campaign where Hall started to make an impact for Chelsea. He impressed during 11 senior appearances for the Blues, despite the team struggling under Graham Potter and his interim replacement Frank Lampard.

Chelsea fans respected Hall for his ability to put in solid performances, even though the players around him were not excelling and the fact he is only 18 years old.

However, Hall could soon leave Stamford Bridge. He was recently put on the loan market, with Crystal Palace aiming to capitalise on the situation by taking him to Selhurst Park for the season.

On August 9, Fabrizio Romano revealed how Palace had reached an agreement with Chelsea for Hall’s temporary move. But on Tuesday, it emerged that Newcastle are attempting to hijack Palace’s swoop for Hall.

The Telegraph have now provided an update on the teenager’s situation. They state that in addition to Hall being on the loan market, he is also now available for permanent transfer.

The main reason for this is that Chelsea need to sell players to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations, having spent huge sums of money since their takeover. And with Hall being an academy product, his transfer fee would go down on the books as pure profit.

Newcastle pushing to snare Lewis Hall from Chelsea

It is now Newcastle who are in the driving seat to sign Hall, not Palace. This is because the Magpies can pay more money to Chelsea, while their project is also more enticing for Hall.

Chelsea chiefs have told their Newcastle counterparts a £30m bid will be needed to strike an agreement.

This is clearly a lot of money for a youngster who has only made 12 senior appearances. Plus, transfermarkt put his value at just €10m (£8.5m).

However, it would not be a surprise if Newcastle made this move and took Hall to the north east. After all, they recently captured fellow young full-back Tino Livramento in a £40m deal from Southampton.

While Newcastle’s wealthy owners are intent on ensuring success over the next few years, they also want to make sure the long-term future of the club is in safe hands. Therefore, the signings of Livramento and Hall make perfect sense.

Hall could end up being a big success at Newcastle, too. He has great pedigree, having impressed at Chelsea and represented England at every level between U15s and U21s as well.

