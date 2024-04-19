Newcastle ecstatic as star player drops major hint he’ll snub Arsenal; Gunners turn attention to Everton man

Arsenal could turn to Amadou Onana if they miss out on Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal look set to miss out on Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes this summer despite Mikel Arteta reportedly being very keen to bring him in.

There have been rumours that Eddie Howe could be forced to part ways with the midfielder due to the Magpies’ need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It’s feared that Newcastle will have to part ways with several stars in order to balance the books and Guimaraes, along with Alexander Isak, is heavily in demand.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all known admirers of Guimaraes and are reportedly considering moves for him this summer.

The 26-year-old has a £100m release clause in his contract, too, so if any of his suitors match that fee, Newcastle will be powerless to stop him leaving.

It will then be up to Guimaraes to decide whether he wants to remain at St James’ Park. He has been left frustrated by their lack of progress this season – prompting anxiety amongst Toon supporters.

However, a recent report has suggested that despite the interest of several top sides, Guimaraes remains committed to the Newcastle project.

Bruno Guimaraes ‘very happy’ with Newcastle amid Arsenal links

According to The Telegraph, Guimaraes is set to buy a new home just outside Newcastle with his wife Ana and two children.

The report claims that the Brazilian international remains ‘very happy’ with his life in the North East, suggesting he sees his long-term future there.

This comes as a significant blow for Arsenal, who will now have to switch their attention to other midfield targets ahead of the summer.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, another player of serious interest to the Gunners is Everton star Amadou Onana, who is likely to be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

The Toffees are set to demand a minimum of £60m for the Belgian international and Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona are set to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Real Sociedad centre-mid Martin Zubimendi is another player that Arteta has had on his wishlist for some time, so he is another name for fans of the North London side to watch out for.

What’s becoming increasingly clear, though, is that Guimaraes is set to remain with Newcastle for at least another season barring any major twists in the coming months.

