Newcastle edge Watford as Grosicki exit clause boosts hopes

Watford and Newcastle are set to lock horns over a deal for Kamil Grosicki – with the player certain to leave thanks to a clause in his Hull contract.

Newly-appointed Hornets boss Marco Silva is keen on an immediate reunion with the winger, whom he signed for the Tigers in an £8m move from Stade Rennais in January.

However, TEAMtalk sources suggest the player is currently favouring a move towards St James’ Park as he sees them as a more attractive move at this stage.

The Poland winger was a huge hit at the KCOM Stadium, starting 12 of the Tigers’ final 15 Premier League and also being named as the Premier League player of the month for April.

And Polish sports website sportowefakty are reporting that he has a break clause in his contract which can see him leave the KCOM Stadium as Hull were relegated to the Championship.

Although Hull failed to survive, Grosicki’s displays caught the eye as the player notched five appearances during an impressive end to the campaign on a personal level.

Grosicki has won 49 caps for his country and played all five games for them in Euro 2016, as they were knocked out in the quarter-final.