Newcastle emerge as clear favourites for Kalvin Phillips; Euro giants priced out of permanent deal by Man City

TEAMtalk can reveal that Juventus will likely be priced out of any permanent deal for Kalvin Phillips as they attempt to land the Manchester City midfielder.

The Italian giants are keen to sign the out-of-favour Man City star on an initial loan deal in January and are hopeful they can agree terms to lure him to Serie A.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk, however, that Phillips would prefer to remain in the Premier League despite being open to joining a club in one of Europe’s other top leagues.

Newcastle United are seen as favourites to secure a deal for Phillips and Juventus’ lack of spending power comes as a boost to Eddie Howe’s team in the race for his signature.

Howe is keen to bring in cover for Sandro Tonali, who is suspended until the start of next season due to breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules.

TEAMtalk understands there is feeling that discussions around a loan for Phillips in January could depend on the viability of a future permanent switch.

If that is the case, our sources feel that this is where Juventus might struggle in negotiations with Man City.

Man City want £50m for permanent Phillips sale

TEAMtalk sources close to Juventus have indicated that anything above the £40million mark for Phillips would be a stretch for them as it stands.

Recent reports have suggest that it is likely Man City would be looking for around £50million for the former Leeds United man, given the level of interest across the Premier League.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Tottenham and West Ham United have also been linked with a move for Phillips in recent weeks.

Even if Phillips was to leave Man City for the same £42million price-tag he arrived on, there is a feeling Juventus still might not be able to strike a loan-with-obligation deal in January.

One well-placed source has informed TEAMtalk that a £42m fee would still be “very expensive for them.”

It has become clear that Phillips has no future in Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad, though, and the links with Juventus are still being widely reported by the Italian press.

The 28-year-old is desperate to resurrect his career ahead of Euro 2024 and Newcastle – along with the likes of Spurs and West Ham – could all make a move for him as the January window nears.

