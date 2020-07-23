Newcastle will reportedly make their move for an England international marksman if the forward’s club are relegated on Sunday.

Goals have proved remarkably difficult for The Magpies to come by this season.

Their mark of 37 league goals is the joint-fourth lowest in the league. While the much publicised goalmouth struggles of £40m striker Joelinton have typified their woes.

Rumours of a club takeover injecting fresh capital into the club have his uncertainty as of late. And incumbent boss Steve Bruce has begun to look to the season ahead irrespective of extra investment.

One such player Bruce is targeting, is Bournemouth centre-forward Callum Wilson.

The Express report that Newcastle ‘will move’ for the 28-year-old if The Cherries are relegated on Sunday.

Bournemouth currently sit three points from safety, and are odds-on favourites to be condemned to the drop.

Wilson has excelled under Eddie Howe, resulting in four England caps since his national team debut in 2018.

Bruce reportedly sees him as the ideal candidate to bolster his attacking firepower next season, though a fee of around £20m is expected to be required.

Several exits are expected from Bournemouth should they suffer relegation, with centre-half Nathan Ake to Man City recently rumoured.

Bruce demands clarity amid takeover uncertainty

Meanwhile, the Newcastle manager has called for the fog to be lifted regarding the proposed Saudi-backed takeover.

The Magpies have been waiting for a number of months to see whether a Saudi-led consortium can buy the club.

However, the Premier League are still yet to approve the bid as they carry out checks on those involved.

It has led to much uncertainty at the club, with players and staff unsure whether they will be at the club next term.

Speaking after his side drew 0-0 with Brighton, Bruce requested for a verdict to be reached, telling the BBC: “I think we’ve all waited [long enough]. We all need it. We need a decision to be made.

