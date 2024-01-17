Newcastle ‘enquire’ about signing Bayern Munich midfielder, with Guimaraes ‘very close’ to record-shattering move

Newcastle have ‘enquired’ about signing a Bayern Munich star, with Bruno Guimaraes reportedly ‘very close’ to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Eddie Howe conceded last week that he could not rule out a sale of any of his key assets, partly due to the pressures of Premier League and UEFA finance rules.

“I can’t offer any assurance on [not selling Guimaraes and others. Regardless of our Financial Fair Play situation or financial situation that would be the case because you can never tell what is going to happen in football,” he said in a press conference.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have registered an interest in signing Guimaraes, who is undoubtedly one of Newcastle’s most important players.

Now, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, the midfielder is ‘very close’ to joining PSG for £100m (his release clause), which would be a club-record sale for Newcastle.

Their current record stands at £35m, which Liverpool paid for striker Andy Carroll back in 2011.

Manager of the French giants Luis Enrique is ‘desperate to bring in Guimaraes’ and this has ‘prompted club officials to organise a deal.’

Newcastle ‘enquire’ about signing Kimmich

Amid the rumours regarding Guimaraes, Newcastle have reportedly ‘enquired’ about signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Bundesliga club is set to expire in 2025 and there have been no talks about a renewal, which has resulted in speculation regarding his future.

He has vast experience at the highest level, winning an incredible 20 major trophies during his club career.

As per a report from German outlet BILD, Newcastle have ‘asked about Kimmich’s availability this month.’

Liverpool and Manchester United are also ‘prepared to do battle’ for him in the summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern have reportedly shown interest in signing a new defensive midfielder, with Kalvin Phillips named as a possible target

Despite this, Kimmich is said to be ‘happy in Munich.’ He has recently moved into a new villa in the City and does not want to leave any time soon.

Therefore, it seems that Newcastle will have to look for a different replacement for Guimaraes should he join PSG this window.

It is worth noting, though, that transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has played down the Brazilian’s links with the French club.

“No talks ongoing or planned between PSG and Bruno Guimaraes for January,” Jacobs wrote on X.

Nevertheless, this is certainly a story for Toon fans to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks.

