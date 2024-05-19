Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace plot Leicester raid as Foxes prepare for points deduction

Kasey McAteer is reportedly generating interest from the Premier League after the winger helped Leicester clinch the Championship title this season.

The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries this term but managed to score six goals in 26 Championship appearances for the Foxes.

McAteer’s performances have certainly caught the eye and according to Football Insider, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are all considering moves for him this summer.

The winger is set to enter the final year of his contract at the King Power and as things stand, there is no new deal on the table.

The report states that Leicester could lose multiple players this summer to try and balance the books.

They look set to receive an immediate points deduction next season for an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules in 2022/23 and don’t want to make the situation worse.

McAteer is ‘one of those’ who could leave and Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace will reportedly look to take advantage of the situation.

Prem trio battling for Leicester ace

Football Insider claim McAteer will be at the ‘forefront’ of Leicester’s sales this summer as he is a player who can generate a ‘higher price tag.’

Having joined the club’s academy at the age of eight, any exit deal for the winger would represent pure profit on the balance sheets at the King Power.

Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are all considering an ‘early bid’ for the youngster as they are aware the Foxes may need to sell before submitting their accounts on June 30.

The Eagles in particular have a strong history of recruiting from the Championship as evidenced by the development of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton.

Everton will have to be shrewd in the upcoming transfer window as they look to avoid another points deduction next season.

The Toffees will have to sell players before sanctioning any major incomings and therefore they are at a disadvantage in the race as things stand.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are facing similar financial issues and may also have to sell before reinvesting this summer, although interest in McAteer from both clubs ‘remains strong.’

It will be interesting to see which of the trio makes the first concrete move towards signing McAteer.

