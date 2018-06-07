Newcastle, Everton strike target ready to terminate contract to force move

Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost is reportedly ready to terminate his contract to secure a summer transfer amid rumoured Newcastle and Everton interest.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the two Premier League sides are both keen on the 29-year-old as they look to improve their firepower next season.

The report goes on to state that the Holland international attacker is ready to walk out on Sporting with two years left on his current deal after he was one of several players recently attacked at the club’s training ground by a group of so-called supporters.

Marca goes on to state that Newcastle are “very interested” in landing Dost but that Spanish side Sevilla have already sent representatives to negotiate a deal for the frontman.

The former Wolfsburg star has scored an incredible 61 goals in 61 league games for Sporting since moving from Germany in 2016.

