Newcastle, Everton, West Ham in battle for Porto attacker

Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are reportedly in a three-way battle to land FC Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi.

The 28-year-old Algeria international will be a free agent in the summer and can talk to foreign sides from January abut penning a pre-contract agreement.

And O Jogo claims that Premier League trio Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are all ready to open talks for a player who has been in ou

However, the report goes on to state that Brahimi’s wage demands could prove to be too high for Rafael Benitez’s men, although that wouldn’t be as much of an issue for the Hammers.

But it would appear that the Toffees would be the frontrunners for the forward, given that Goodison boss Marco Silva spent a year coaching Porto’s major rivals Sporting Lisbon and knows Brahimi’s qualities well.