Eddie Howe is on the hunt for another Newcastle striker signing this summer

TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle United are showing strong interest in Chelsea strikers Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson as they step up plans to sign a new No.9 in the summer transfer window.

Sources have confirmed to us that bolstering the striker position is a top priority for Newcastle ahead of the next transfer window. Indeed, the Magpies have been left short in attack following the departure of Alexander Isak last summer, and attempts to replace his output have delivered mixed results.

Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade were brought in to fill the void, but neither has fully convinced as a leading option for Newcastle.

That was highlighted in recent weeks when Will Osula and Anthony Gordon were deployed through the middle in the two Champions League clashes against Barcelona, despite Wissa and Woltemade being available on the bench.

Our sources understand that decision did not go down well internally, with Wissa – and particularly Woltemade – frustrated at their lack of opportunities in key fixtures.

Woltemade’s future is now uncertain heading into the summer window, and his situation is being closely monitored as part of a wider attacking reshuffle.

Regardless of potential outgoings, Newcastle are actively working on recruiting a new focal point in attack and have cast their net across multiple markets. However, two names firmly on their radar are Chelsea duo Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap.

Newcastle retain a long-standing admiration for both players and are continuing to track their situations closely, with neither currently guaranteed a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

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Delap or Jackson bound for Newcastle?

It is understood, however, that Newcastle are not looking to sign both players, but instead view them as alternative options as they narrow down their striker shortlist.

In terms of output this season, Jackson has registered a steady return of goals and assists during his temporary stint with Bayern Munich, while Delap has contributed more modest numbers at Chelsea, reflecting his limited role and inconsistent game time.

Jackson is currently on loan at Bayern, who are not expected to trigger their option to make the move permanent at this stage. Despite that, the Senegal international is still highly regarded in Bavaria, and there remains a possibility of a renewed approach that would see him return in a secondary role to Harry Kane.

However, sources indicate Jackson is prioritising regular first-team football – something Newcastle are in a strong position to offer.

As for Delap, the former England Under-21 international has struggled to make the desired impact since his move, prompting Chelsea to continue their search for a new first-choice striker. Should they succeed in bringing in further attacking reinforcements, Delap could be made available for transfer and the interest will be numerous.

Newcastle explored a move for Delap last summer before he opted to join Chelsea, and their interest has not waned. He remains a player they believe has significant upside and could thrive with consistent opportunities.

With multiple moving parts and growing urgency to strengthen in attack, Newcastle’s pursuit of a new number nine is gathering pace – and both Jackson and Delap are expected to remain key names under consideration in the months ahead.

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More Newcastle news: Confusion over huge Magpies exit; Arsenal eyeing four Toon stars

Claims that Manchester United are advancing towards a £69m deal to sign a top Newcastle star have been dismissed by four sources, though reports in his homeland are adamant a deal is still on.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are becoming increasingly worried and frustrated about a key midfielder pushing for a summer move, TEAMtalk understands, as work goes on in the background over an exit that has echoes of Alexander Isak’s departure.

Finally, Arsenal are reportedly interested in four Newcastle stars this summer, leaving the Magpies fearing a potential mass exodus.