TEAMtalk have been told that Newcastle expect to wrap up a major signing this week as Eddie Howe looks firmly to the future at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are working to strengthen the depth in their side as they aim to make the top four after this season’s disappointment.

They have already missed out on one target after Tosin Adarabioyo chose to go to Chelsea when they hijacked the Magpies’ move.

However, they are closing in on bringing in a new goalkeeper as they are in advanced talks to sign Trafford from Burnley. There are discussions ongoing over a £15million move and personal terms have been agreed with the stopper.

He has had interest from numerous clubs across Europe and despite Burnley’s relegation there was always the expectation that he would leave the club in the summer.

Newcastle have also booked a medical for this week as they expect to close the deal in the coming days.

Talks are progressing between clubs and Newcastle are determined not to lose out on Trafford as they seek to bring in a new keeper to challenge Nick Pope.

Their current number one has struggled to keep fit and this has left the club in need of a more reliable player.

Keeper battle brewing at Newcastle

There are a number of sides monitoring Pope, and his situation could become clear should Trafford oust him from the No.1 spot next season.

The 21-year-old Trafford is highly regarded within the game and coaches at Newcastle believe he will eventually take over from Jordan Pickford to become England’s top stopper.

He is also admired greatly at Burnley, who believed he would be the man between the sticks for years to come if they had stayed in the Premier League.

However, since their relegation, they have lost their manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich and are now on the verge of losing their talented keeper too.

Trafford was also the standout player as the England Under-21’s had a memorable European Championships in 2023, beating Spain 1-0 in the final.