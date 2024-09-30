Newcastle are expected to reignite their interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Liverpool can expect Newcastle to make a firm move for Joe Gomez in January, with a report also detailing the player’s stance on leaving the Reds.

Newcastle sought to sign a high profile centre-back over the summer and saw numerous bids – the highest worth £65m – knocked back by Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi. But before the Magpies moved for Guehi, the Daily Mail revealed a cash-plus-player swap deal had been in place that would’ve seen Joe Gomez and Anthony Gordon trade places. Newcastle would’ve also received £30m as part of the deal.

The move ultimately fell through when Newcastle sold Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) to satisfy their PSR demands before the Premier League’s June 30 deadline. But per the latest from Football Insider, Newcastle are ready to reignite their interest in Gomez having failed to land Guehi.

FI stated Newcastle are ‘expected’ to make an offer for the versatile 27-year-old defender in the January window.

Gomez made 51 appearances across all competitions during Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge last term. However, he’s been afforded just three outings under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and only one of those was a start (League Cup third round vs West Ham).

FI concluded Gomez is ‘reluctant to continue as the fourth-choice option’ in his favoured centre-back position. As such, the defender will reportedly ‘make a decision’ about his future before the winter window opens.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly only willing to sanction a sale if a suitable replacement is signed in the same window.

More suitors line up for marginalised Joe Gomez

Aston Villa are also understood to be monitoring Gomez in the event the greenlight for his sale is granted.

His vast European experience could prove key for Unai Emery’s side who look set to grace European competitions for many a year to come. Gomez has racked up 50 appearances in Europe during his Liverpool tenure, with 37 of those coming in the Champions League.

Gomez excelled in something of a firefighting role for Liverpool last term, plugging in at right-back, left-back, centre-back and even central midfield.

As such, only Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott (53 each) made more appearances than Gomez’s mark of 51. A sizeable 31 of those 51 outings were starts.

Contrast that with this season where Gomez has appeared in just three out of a possible eight matches so far. Two of those appearances were late cameos off the bench (vs AC Milan in the Champions League and Wolves in the Premier League).

Conor Bradley is now the primary back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Kostas Tsimikas is Slot’s go-to option when replacing Robertson on the left side.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate forming a strong centre-back pairing under Slot and Jarell Quansah emerging as third choice, Gomez’s outlook for regular action looks bleak.

FI concluded Gomez is well aware he must feature more regularly for the benefit of both his club and international careers.

Alisson exit / Zubimendi to Man City?

Elsewhere, the Sun claims Liverpool are ‘braced’ for Alisson Becker’s exit, potentially as early as next summer.

Aside from links to Saudi Arabia, the possibility of joining Bayern Munich to replace Manuel Neuer is now in focus. Bayern – at the behest of manager Vincent Kompany – are ‘very keen’ on the move.

Martin Zubimendi is once again hitting the headlines, with Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City weighing up a January swoop.

With Rodri’s season over after undergoing knee surgery, Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking a high quality and readymade addition for their engine room.

Finally, Liverpool are reportedly unconcerned by speculative reports Salah has already pre-agreed a move to Saudi Arabia at season’s end.

In contrast, the Reds are said to hold confidence they’ll thrash out a contract extension with their Egyptian ace.

