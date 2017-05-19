Newcastle face competition in battle for Barnes – report

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Burnley striker Ashley Barnes but face stiff competition for the player’s services, according to reports.

A report by ESPN suggest that sources close to the player say that Newcastle are one of two clubs vying for the player’s signature.

Newcastle boss Benitez looks to be acting quickly in the transfer market, with the Tyneside club already reported on making another attempt to sign Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

Benitez is said to be looking add more experience to his attacking options and feels a partnership with current Magpies forward Dwight Gayle would work well.

The Magpies may not have it all their own way though as Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce also keen to bolster his attacking threats.

Barnes was able to score six goals this season along with two assists as the Clarets were able to cement their place in the Premier League for another season.

Burnley are still however keen to keep a hold of their striker, who still has two years remaining on his current contract with the club.