Newcastle face fresh competition for classy Argentinian winger; warned they must move quickly to secure deal

Newcastle will reportedly have to move quickly if they want to sign Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser, who they have been chasing since the summer.

The Magpies have enjoyed a good start to the season, picking up 23 points from 13 games so far, but Eddie Howe already has one eye on the January transfer window.

One of Howe’s priorities is a new winger, with the manager keen to bring in competition for the likes of Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and the currently injured Harvey Barnes.

As mentioned, Rollheiser was linked with Newcastle in the summer window.

The Sun reported that the Magpies were chasing a deal for him, with Estudiantes quoting a fee in the region of £12m.

Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow were also tipped to move for the 23-year-old, although Newcastle were believed to be favourites given the circumstances surrounding Russian clubs.

Newcastle’s interest in Rollheiser hasn’t gone away, but reports suggest that they will face fresh competition from one of Europe’s most successful clubs in January.

Benfica leading Newcastle in Rollheiser race

According to transfer journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Benfica have emerged as frontrunners to sign Rollheiser this winter.

Merlo claims that the Portuguese giants have ‘concrete interest’ in the winger and have already opened talks with Estudiantes over a transfer.

With Benfica now ‘leading the race,’ Newcastle will have to move quickly if they want to secure his signature.

There is some hope for the Magpies, however, as Estudiantes are only willing to negotiate the sale of Rollheiser after the Argentina Cup final, which will take place next week.

Therefore, Newcastle have until then to table a concrete offer for the attacker.

Reports from August suggested that the Tynesiders would be willing to spend €10m (approx. £8.6m) on Rollhesier, so it will be interesting to see if they do submit an offer in the near future.

The Argentina under-20s international emerged in the River Plate first team in 2020 having previously been with Estudiantes and Deportivo Sarmiento.

The versatile player, who generally plays as a right-sided winger but can also feature as a number 10, scored one goal added two assists in 34 first-team appearances for River Plate before returning to Estudiantes in 2022.

This season has seen Rollheiser take his game to another level, hitting 12 goals in 54 games for his club.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience, too, so could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for Newcastle if they can beat Benfica to his signature.

