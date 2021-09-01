Newcastle fail with last-ditch attempt to sign France U21 star

Premier League side Newcastle were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign a French midfielder on transfer deadline day, according to reports.

It was largely quiet at St James’ Park on August 31, with only one player being brought in from elsewhere. Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz joined the Magpies from Santos Laguna.

Newcastle were linked with a number of midfielders during the summer transfer window. Reports now suggest that they moved for a France U21 international on deadline day, only to be knocked back.

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Newcastle proposed a loan offer for Marseille’s defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The Ligue Un side were willing to sell in order to boost their finances, but no transfer occurred before 11pm.

Marseille chief Pablo Longoria was in contact with Newcastle throughout the day over Kamara’s signature.

The loan bid submitted by Newcastle was worth around €2.5million (£2.1m) for the 2021-22 campaign. There was also an option to buy next summer for €15m (£12.8m), should Kamara impress in the Premier League.

However, L’Equipe write that the 21-year-old was not convinced by their project and ‘preferred to stay’ in France to continue his development.

One potential reason for his decision to reject the English club is the offer to play in European competition.

Marseille qualified for this season’s Europa League by finishing fifth in Ligue Un last term. Kamara is in line to feature in their group matches against Galatasaray, Lazio and Lokomotiv Moscow over the next few months.

Despite rejecting the Prem this summer, the midfielder could move to England at some point in the future if he maintains his exciting form.

Kamara’s contract expires in June 2022, which means he will be eligible to speak with interested clubs from January onwards.

Newcastle targeted Leicester midfielder

Newcastle attempted to sign Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury on deadline day, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

They were joined by Wolves in the pursuit of the Englishman, who featured 22 times for the Foxes in 20-21.

However, as the afternoon went on, the Magpies were unsure whether they could afford to pay his wages in full.

A deal soon came to a halt and Choudhury will now remain at the King Power, at least until January.

READ MORE: Bruce bemoans key factor costing Newcastle after Southampton strike back