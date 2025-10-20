Alexander Isak has been struggling for Liverpool since his record-breaking move from Newcastle

Newcastle supporters have very quickly taken to social media to mock Liverpool and Alexander Isak after his latest no-goal display in their loss to Manchester United, and with fans also turning the heat on sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Reds spent a British record £125m to prise Isak to Anfield from Newcastle after the player made it painfully clear he wanted to leave and did all in his power to force through the transfer. When it eventually came, on transfer deadline day, Liverpool not only shelled out the largest fee in Premier League history, but also acquired a player who was badly short of match fitness after missing his entire pre-season programme.

Now, some seven games into his Reds career, Isak has just one goal and one assist to his name – and was guilty of missing a huge opportunity to score his first Premier League goal in his new colours in the painful 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield.

That miss, coming when he was put through on goal by Ibrahima Konate’s excellent throughball, but with his tame effort saved by Senne Lammens’ boot, could have taken the Reds in level at half-time.

Instead, Isak fluffed his lines and Slot’s tactical ‘disasterclass’ in the second half laid the platform for Ruben Amorim’s side to snatch a famous 2-1 win – their first at Anfield since January 2016.

But it was Isak’s big miss that was the talking point among fans at full-time – and several Newcastle fans were quick to take to social media to air their enjoyment from their former hero’s plight.

Taking to X, one posted: ‘Alexander Isak has single-handedly disrupted the progress of two premier league football clubs this season and let his own country down with his own selfish behaviour.’

Another replied: ‘This is what happens to a player that was fed everything a team built around him, he’ll go back to how he was at Real Sociedad – six goals a season . Grass is not always greener. Your wingers are too greedy to give Isak the service.’

Another made a worry comparison to Andy Carroll, adding: ‘He’s the most slowest, laziest [swear word] I’ve ever seen play for Liverpool, even Andy Carroll made more effort!’

Another account posted: ‘RT if you have the same amount of Premier League goals as Alexander Isak this season.’

And in reply, another fan chimed in: ‘Sorry, no refunds Liverpool.’

Incredibly, another pointed out the miserable run of form Isak is on, with two incredible stats emerging from the latest defeat.

Firstly, Isak has now lost his last six games of professional football, factoring in four Liverpool losses and two painful Sweden defeats. He has also scored just three goals from open play (18 games) since the Carabao Cup final.

DON’T MISS 📌 Sky Sports reporter mocks Liverpool after Man Utd loss – Slot’s tactical disasterclass needs more condemnation

Liverpool fans turn heat on Richard Hughes

While the ball was recycled before Harry Maguire scored the all-important winner on Sunday, the decisive moment did come off the back of a Liverpool failure to clear a corner.

And Maguire’s goal now means Liverpool have conceded five goals from set-pieces in eight Premier League games this season. They didn’t concede any set-piece goals in their first eight Premier League games under Slot last season.

Supporters are also now questioning if the inconsistent form being shown by Liverpool means they are now out of the title race.

On the BBC Sport blog, one posted: “I haven’t heard anything about Arsenal being the biggest beneficiary of the weekend matches, nor about the quietly consistent Manchester City. If I’m being honest, the title race is now between Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Another turned the heat on sporting director Hughes, feeling he needs to carry the can for getting so many summer signings wrong on the evidence seen so far.

“Despite spending all that money Liverpool have gone backwards. Full-backs are poor, as is the back-up goalkeeper. Isak is worth nowhere near the money paid. Richard Hughes as DOF should ‘carry the can’. Man Utd total opposite with good buys and moving positively forward.”

Slot, meanwhile, accepted Liverpool are in a bad place right now but would not be making excuses and refused to blame either Isak or Cody Gakpo for missing several big chances.

“If you play a United side that comes with a low block and comes with a long balls and you know it is going to be difficult. It makes it even more difficult if it is after one minute,” Slot told Sky Sports.

“I think if you lose a game after you have lost four, you would have more emotion but there are no excuses. We need to focus on ourselves we had so many chances and we should score more, we should have defended better than we did.

“I brought on substitutions to turn the game around and they created more opportunities. But you don’t have the same structure in defending and set pieces.

On the feeling of four successive losses, he added: “It is a difficult moment because you know how it works in football. The main thing is, is that the players stick together.”

Latest Liverpool news: Crazy Wirtz speculation; influential star could leave

On the subject of Isak and another struggler, Florian Wirtz, Jamie Carragher has weighed in on how Liverpool can solve their early-season woes and get the best out of both players. And remarkably, in his mind, it’s Slot who needs to change.

On the subject of Wirtz, speculation that Real Madrid are giving serious thought to raiding Anfield for the German in January has been given significant further weight by a former Barcelona star – but sources have underlined why the latest crazy suggestion simply does not have legs.

Elsewhere, an influential Liverpool star now finds himself at a career crossroads, and one source claims Slot will have a big say in whether a 2026 exit is sanctioned and amid growing links to a LaLiga club for the player, who was an unused substitute in Sunday’s defeat.

How many goals will Isak score in his first season with Liverpool?