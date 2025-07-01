Newcastle favourites to complete Liverpool raid that INCREASES Isak sale chances

Newcastle are the clear favourite ahead of a European giant for the signing of Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott and how much a deal will cost has been revealed, though a transfer could enhance the chances of Alexander Isak leaving, per reports.

Elliott severely lacked for game-time in the 2024/25 season, with his only two Premier League starts coming after Liverpool had secured the title.

The 22-year-old is facing up to an even tougher selection battle next term following the record-breaking arrival of Florian Wirtz. However, Elliott has just provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of when featuring regularly.

Elliott was named player of the tournament at the Under-21 European Championship, a competition in which he blasted five goals and fired England to glory.

The player’s stock has never been higher despite a lack of action at club level. Liverpool are reluctantly prepared to cash in while his price is high and the left-footer is prepared to leave if regular game-time is assured.

According to updates from The Athletic’s David Ornstein and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the two clubs showing the strongest interest in Elliott are Newcastle and RB Leipzig.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported on Newcastle’s interest in Elliott dating back to April. We’ve been informed Magpies boss, Eddie Howe, is a huge admirer of Elliott.

Leipzig’s interest, meanwhile, is being partly driven by Jurgen Klopp. The legendary former Liverpool boss is now serving as head of global soccer in the Red Bull system.

But of the two, it’s Newcastle who are heavy favourites thanks in large part to their presence in the Champions League next season.

Providing an update on Tuesday, Ornstein revealed Elliott wants to operate at an elite level if leaving Liverpool and cited UCL football as a motivating factor.

As mentioned, Newcastle will participate in next year’s Champions League, while Leipzig will not. In fact, Leipzig have no European football whatsoever to offer having finished a disappointing seventh in the Bundesliga.

Regarding cost, Ornstein provided specifics on the numbers and terms that can take Elliott to St. James’ Park.

He wrote: “Liverpool would want any deal for Elliott to produce a fee in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or above £50m without one.”

Given Howe is such a keen admirer of Elliott, it stands to reason he would not want Liverpool to retain overall control of the player by inserting a buy-back clause.

That could result in Newcastle stretching to the £50m mark and classed as a homegrown player, the proceeds from the sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books.

Those types of sales are extra lucrative for clubs and greatly enhance their spending power. As such, selling Elliott would actually enhance Liverpool’s chances of breaking records for the second time this summer…

Alexander Isak transfer latest

Liverpool have narrowed their striker search down to three targets – Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike.

Isak is the dream option for the Reds given he’s only now entering the prime of his career and has proven he can torment Premier League defences at will.

Newcastle do not want to sell their star striker for obvious reasons. However, a gigantic sale would free up the club to re-invest in three or even four new signings and enhance the overall strength and depth of their squad.

TEAMtalk have been told Liverpool are giving serious consideration to launching a monstrous £150m bid for the Swede.

A transfer of that size would obliterate the £116m (add-ons included) Liverpool paid when signing Florian Wirtz just a few weeks ago.

Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio has stated Isak has informed Newcastle he wishes to leave. However, TEAMtalk has been told different, with sources explaining the striker is perfectly satisfied at Newcastle and will not push or demand to be sold.

That might not prevent Liverpool from trying their hand and thundering in with a monumental bid. To do so, they’ll need to move a handful of players on first, with Elliott and Darwin Nunez the stars they’re open to offloading for big fees.

Luis Diaz is another who continues to be linked with a Liverpool exit, though that will only be sanctioned if the Reds sign a direct replacement in the same window.

Latest Liverpool news – Marc Guehi…



In other news, A Bola claim Crystal Palace are primed to seal the signing of Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande.

That is hyper-relevant to Liverpool given Palace are lining Diomande up as their replacement for Marc Guehi.

The Reds want Guehi to take Jarell Quansah’s spot in their squad and challenge Ibrahima Konate for starts alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Both A Bola and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed Guehi will NOT sign a new contract at Selhurst Park. As such, Palace are open to selling their star defender now to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing when his contract expires in 12 months’ time.

The latest on Liverpool’s unfolding move for Guehi can be found here.