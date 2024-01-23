Newcastle find Almiron replacement who was Prem side’s Player of the Year last season

Newcastle will look to sign Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White if selling Miguel Almiron this month

Newcastle will push to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Morgan Gibbs-White if selling Miguel Almiron to Al-Shabab, while a commanding Everton star is also in their sights, according to a report.

Speculation is swirling the Magpies may soon require a lucrative sale or two to ensure they don’t fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. At the very least, Newcastle require a fresh injection of funds in order to go again in the market in 2024.

Losing top performers like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak would allow the club to generate huge fees. However, it would also greatly diminish the quality manager Eddie Howe has at his disposal.

Instead, selling the likes of Miguel Almiron – whose patchy form has ensured he’s not a guaranteed starter this season – would be ideal for Newcastle.

To that end, reporter Ben Jacobs broke news on Monday of Newcastle reaching a ‘provisional agreement’ to sell Almiron to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

Jacobs stressed the transfer is not a done deal just yet and the finer details – such as the final fee – are still to be ironed out.

TEAMtalk’s own sources subsequently confirmed Almiron has verbally agreed personal terms with Al-Shabab who are not one of the four Saudi sides owned by the Public Investment Fund.

A fresh update from the Guardian on Tuesday revealed Newcastle’s target price is £30m. Receiving a fee of that size would represent superb business for Newcastle, especially as Almiron turns 30 next month.

Almiron to Al-Shabab update not agreed?

Now, a report from the Telegraph has provided their take on the Almiron situation. They state an agreement with Al-Shabab is NOT yet in place, though suggest it should not be a surprise if one is forged in the coming days.

The Telegraph confirm Newcastle and Al-Shabab are in talks and tout the possibility of Almiron leaving before the February 1 deadline.

Furthermore, it’s claimed even if Almiron doesn’t leave this month, it’s expected the Saudi interest would be revived at the end of the season. In other words, Almiron looks on course to leave Newcastle one way or another in 2024.

The Telegraph also brought news of who Newcastle will target if and when Almiron departs.

They state Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, 24, is the player in their sights.

Nott’m Forest talisman wanted in ‘difficult’ deal

Gibbs-White, 23, cost a package totalling £42m when signed from Wolves 18 months ago. The fee was broken up into £25m plus a further £17m in add-ons.

Gibbs-White excelled in his first season at the City Ground and was named Forest’s Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign.

That followed another impressive season in which Gibbs-White was named Sheffield United’s Player of the Season while loaned to Bramall Lane in the 2021/22 campaign.

Gibbs-White can occupy a variety of attacking positions and per the Telegraph, has been ‘scouted intensively’ by Newcastle.

However, it is acknowledged convincing Nottingham Forest to sell – especially mid-season in the event Almiron leaves this month – will be ‘difficult.’

If landing their ideal Almiron replacement in Gibbs-White proves too tricky, the Telegraph concluded Howe could use the funds to strengthen in midfield.

A loan swoop for Kalvin Phillips has been shelved and the Manchester City man is now on the cusp of joining West Ham. Instead, Newcastle are eyeing up Everton’s midfield colossus, Amadou Onana.

The Belgian destroyer is also admired at Arsenal and will not come cheap. Prior estimates in the media have claimed Everton value Onana in the £70m-£90m range.

