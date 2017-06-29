Newcastle frustrated in attempts to sign Liverpool loan star

Newcastle have reportedly been frustrated in their attempts to sign youngster Sheyi Ojo on loan from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez has so far struggled in his efforts to strengthen Newcastle’s squad following promotion back to England’s top flight at the first time of asking.

Ojo, who recently helped England’s Under-20 side win the World Cup, has been identified as one of Benitez’s top targets this summer but Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to let the player the leave, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 20-year-old former MK Dons trainee has had previous loan spells at Wolves and Wigan but is on the fringes of Klopp’s first-team squad and could break into it he if he has a good pre-season.

Benitez is, however, closing in on the signing of striker Tyrone Bartlett after the 17-year-old was given international clearance.

Bartlett, who is the son of former Charlton frontman Shaun Bartlett, had a successful trial with the Toon last season and is set to be handed a deal.